Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 249,300 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $563,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in BOX by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BOX by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $396,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,609,491 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.