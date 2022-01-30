Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 30,554 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,554 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Atkore worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 50.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 9.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth $1,993,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Atkore stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.55 and its 200-day moving average is $95.40. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Atkore news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

