Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 47,317 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,317 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Viasat worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 13.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 67.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 79,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,846,000 after purchasing an additional 67,892 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Viasat during the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Viasat during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. Viasat’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

