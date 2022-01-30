Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $3,020,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $885,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

NYSE RS opened at $151.59 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

