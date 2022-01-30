Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,943 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Assured Guaranty worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. FMR LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 331.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,276,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,504,000 after purchasing an additional 593,132 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 64.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

AGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:AGO opened at $52.33 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $56.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

