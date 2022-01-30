Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,317 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Viasat worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Viasat in the second quarter worth $45,980,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,733,000 after acquiring an additional 554,089 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Viasat by 37.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,604,000 after purchasing an additional 369,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Viasat by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,292,000 after purchasing an additional 329,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth about $16,360,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Viasat’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

