Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $10.61 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 259.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 101,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.47.

Shares of CAT opened at $201.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.93 and a 200-day moving average of $206.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

