Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Brunswick worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Brunswick by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 97,001 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Brunswick by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

Brunswick stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.28 and its 200 day moving average is $98.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

