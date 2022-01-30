Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $7.62 Million Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,720 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of World Fuel Services worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 102.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

INT stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

