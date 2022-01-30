Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8.06 Million Holdings in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,567,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406,921 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of 1847 Goedeker worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

NYSE GOED opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.27. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $141.87 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Clark R. Crosnoe acquired 90,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Fouerti bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $880,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 564,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,415. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

