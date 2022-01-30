Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,567,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406,921 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of 1847 Goedeker worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE GOED opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.27.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). 1847 Goedeker had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $141.87 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Albert Fouerti acquired 58,876 shares of 1847 Goedeker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $118,929.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maria Johnson purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $30,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 564,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,415 in the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

