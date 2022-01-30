Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8.09 Million Holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 1.50% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.81. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

