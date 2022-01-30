Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8.38 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after buying an additional 390,608 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,923,000 after purchasing an additional 360,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,117,000 after purchasing an additional 272,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 252.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 133,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 220,736 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.55.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average is $106.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

