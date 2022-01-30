Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8.46 Million Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Graham worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 54.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Graham by 9.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Graham by 76.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 24.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 57.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Graham news, Director Jack A. Markell bought 60 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $570.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total transaction of $77,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $574.34 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $547.75 and a 52 week high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $598.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $608.46.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $809.44 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

