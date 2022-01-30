Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8.78 Million Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,087 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

AAWW stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.42. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.06 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $433,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,667. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.