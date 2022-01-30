Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.65 Million Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,752 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Rent-A-Center worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,782,000 after buying an additional 901,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,852,000 after acquiring an additional 400,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,682,000 after purchasing an additional 332,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

