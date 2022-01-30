Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 145.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 114,433 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,840,000 after buying an additional 246,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 639,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,376,000 after buying an additional 757,603 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,939 shares of company stock worth $11,301,645. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

