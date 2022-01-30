Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,087 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

In related news, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $151,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,667. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AAWW stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.06 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.