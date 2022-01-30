Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 173,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,740,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alliant Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 904,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 182,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of LNT opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

