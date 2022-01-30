Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 30,554 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,554 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Atkore worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $118.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.55 and its 200 day moving average is $95.40. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

