Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,914 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 548,345 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 244,958 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 106,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.56. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

