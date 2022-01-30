Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Independent Bank Group worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.67. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $681,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

