Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,620 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at $2,369,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 157.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 28,722 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

