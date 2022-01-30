Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $10,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.14.

Shares of WSM opened at $154.81 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.51 and a 200 day moving average of $175.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

