Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,995,660 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 212,185 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Transocean worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Transocean by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,494 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.30.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

