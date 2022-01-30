Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Henry Schein worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,161,000 after purchasing an additional 803,845 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 416,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,750,000 after purchasing an additional 60,608 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 163,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

