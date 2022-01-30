Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 12,409 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,409 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Axos Financial worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Axos Financial by 225.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 23.6% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

AX opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

