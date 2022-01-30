Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Graham worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 23,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 67.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth about $79,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 40.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Graham by 21.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total transaction of $77,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $574.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $608.46. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $547.75 and a twelve month high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $809.44 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

