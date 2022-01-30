Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 16,156 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,156 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE:IPG opened at $35.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.