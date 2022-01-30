Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 18,769 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,769 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Hilltop worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTH. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HTH stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.