Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 212,185 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,995,660 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 212,185 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Transocean worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 155.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after buying an additional 9,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 355,691 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 301,991 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 454,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.30.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

