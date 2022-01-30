Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 23,092 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,092 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Federated Hermes worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Federated Hermes by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Federated Hermes by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

FHI stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $268,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

