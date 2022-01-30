Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 23,976 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,976 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Associated Banc worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $228,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.14. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $336,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,951 shares of company stock valued at $659,698. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

