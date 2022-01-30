Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 37,546 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,546 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Helmerich & Payne worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,819,000 after acquiring an additional 118,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

HP opened at $28.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.22. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

