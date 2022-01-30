Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 42,023 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,023 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Navient worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NAVI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after buying an additional 1,864,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after buying an additional 1,418,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after buying an additional 774,347 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,531,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 392,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.47 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

