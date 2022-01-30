Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,246 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.55.

NYSE:WAL opened at $95.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

