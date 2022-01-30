Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 8,912 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Independent Bank Group worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1,053.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,315,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 276,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,492,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $681,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBTX shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.67. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

