Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $9.73 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 131,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hologic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Hologic by 187.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after buying an additional 1,642,475 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,301 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4,713.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,185 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,825,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

