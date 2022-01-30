Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 170,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Essential Utilities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 73.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 453,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 99.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

