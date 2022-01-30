BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.31% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $21,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,791,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

