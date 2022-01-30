Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.85% of Brinker International worth $18,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 103,377 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,632,000. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 20,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 3.9% during the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 268,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT opened at $31.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

