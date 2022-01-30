BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.28% of BlackLine worth $19,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,931,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

BL opened at $86.88 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,306,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,885 shares of company stock worth $16,165,388 over the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.