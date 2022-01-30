BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.06% of AutoZone worth $21,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in AutoZone by 22.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in AutoZone by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AutoZone by 80.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,022.61.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,951.16 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,111.71 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,972.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,780.90. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.