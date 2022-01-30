BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 22,144 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.19% of Lithia Motors worth $18,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,149,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,229,000 after acquiring an additional 125,712 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD opened at $286.28 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.03 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.30. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.29.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

