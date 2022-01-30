BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 231 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in ServiceNow by 11.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 85.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in ServiceNow by 229.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,523,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $1,067,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $561.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.75, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $603.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.