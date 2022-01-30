BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 3,000 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $17,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Baidu by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.44.

BIDU opened at $146.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.36 and a 200 day moving average of $157.42.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

