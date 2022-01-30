BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 75,761 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,761 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.22% of FirstService worth $17,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in FirstService by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in FirstService by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $154.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 0.88. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $135.80 and a 1-year high of $202.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.25 and a 200 day moving average of $186.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

FSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

