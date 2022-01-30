Brokerages Anticipate Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Arko posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.80. 465,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Arko has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Arko by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arko during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Arko during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arko during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

