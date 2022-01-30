Brokerages Anticipate GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. GrowGeneration reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRWG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.34. 2,073,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,317. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $437.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.