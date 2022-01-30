Brokerages Anticipate Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report sales of $33.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.10 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $28.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $138.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $140.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $157.73 million, with estimates ranging from $154.45 million to $161.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $744.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 0.36. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $67,792.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $769,505 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

